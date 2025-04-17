Left Menu

Food Poisoning Outbreak: 31 Students Hospitalized After Pani Puri Incident

In Maharashtra's Nanded city, 31 students from various educational institutions were hospitalized with symptoms of food poisoning after consuming 'pani puri' from a street vendor. The affected students are from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SGGS College, and a nursing college. They were admitted with symptoms like vomiting and nausea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning case of suspected food poisoning, 31 students in Maharashtra's Nanded city were rushed to a government hospital early Friday morning. They fell ill after indulging in 'pani puri' at a local street stall, according to official reports.

The students, hailing from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SGGS College, and a nursing college, began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and nausea soon after consuming the popular snack. The hospital, Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, admitted the students from 4 am onwards for treatment.

Medical officials confirmed that the students were placed in different wards following their examination. Fortunately, their conditions are reported to be stable. Famously known as 'golgappa' in northern India, pani puri is a beloved street snack across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

