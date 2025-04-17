Food Poisoning Outbreak: 31 Students Hospitalized After Pani Puri Incident

In a concerning case of suspected food poisoning, 31 students in Maharashtra's Nanded city were rushed to a government hospital early Friday morning. They fell ill after indulging in 'pani puri' at a local street stall, according to official reports.

The students, hailing from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SGGS College, and a nursing college, began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and nausea soon after consuming the popular snack. The hospital, Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, admitted the students from 4 am onwards for treatment.

Medical officials confirmed that the students were placed in different wards following their examination. Fortunately, their conditions are reported to be stable. Famously known as 'golgappa' in northern India, pani puri is a beloved street snack across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)