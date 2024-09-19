Bhiwandi MP Questions Sudden Police Transfer After Ganesh Immersion Clash
Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre criticized the sudden transfer of a police official following a clash between two groups during Ganesh immersion. Although the incident was handled effectively, Mhatre expressed concerns over the abrupt transfer of deputy commissioner Dr. Shrikant Paropkari and plans to discuss the matter with higher authorities.
Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre on Thursday took exception to the transfer of a police official following a clash between two groups during Ganesh immersion a day ago.
The incident of early Wednesday morning in Bhiwandi town, where two Ganesh mandals or community groups fought over whose idol was to be immersed first, was condemnable, but the police handled the overall situation during the festival effectively, said the NCP (SP) MP.
The abrupt transfer of deputy commissioner of police Dr Shrikant Paropkari sent the wrong signal, Mhatre said in a statement, adding that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
