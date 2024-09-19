Colombia's Peace Talks Under Fire

The top military commander of Colombia's rebel National Liberation Army (ELN), Antonio Garcia, stated on Thursday that the peace process with the Colombian government can persist, even amid ongoing military operations.

On Wednesday, Colombia's government halted the negotiations, a day after an explosives attack by the ELN resulted in the death of two military personnel and injured 29 others near the Venezuelan border.

The sudden suspension underscores the fragile nature of the peace talks, which have oscillated between progress and setbacks since their initiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)