Colombia's Peace Talks Under Fire

The top commander of Colombia's ELN rebels, Antonio Garcia, stated that the peace process can continue despite ongoing military operations. Talks were suspended after an ELN explosives attack killed two soldiers and wounded 29 near the Venezuelan border.

The top military commander of Colombia's rebel National Liberation Army (ELN), Antonio Garcia, stated on Thursday that the peace process with the Colombian government can persist, even amid ongoing military operations.

On Wednesday, Colombia's government halted the negotiations, a day after an explosives attack by the ELN resulted in the death of two military personnel and injured 29 others near the Venezuelan border.

The sudden suspension underscores the fragile nature of the peace talks, which have oscillated between progress and setbacks since their initiation.

