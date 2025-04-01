Tension Escalates: Israel Resumes Military Operations in Gaza

The Israeli military has intensified its operations in Gaza, ordering widespread evacuations in Rafah and nearby areas as a potential ground offensive looms. The move signals a toughening stance after ending a truce with Hamas earlier this month.

Israel's strategic pressure on Hamas includes the cessation of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid to Gaza's 2 million residents, aiming to force a renegotiation of the truce terms. Much of Gaza remains devastated, with significant infrastructure damage.

Tensions have escalated, particularly following recent Israeli military actions and the subsequent casualties, including the deaths of Red Crescent medics in Rafah. Negotiations for a sustainable ceasefire continue amid complex humanitarian and geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)