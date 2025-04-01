Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Israel Resumes Military Operations in Gaza

The Israeli military resumed operations in Gaza, issuing evacuation orders for Rafah and surrounding areas. This follows the end of a ceasefire with Hamas. The situation has caused massive displacement and significant casualties, amid ongoing tensions over proposed terms of truce and security control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has intensified its operations in Gaza, ordering widespread evacuations in Rafah and nearby areas as a potential ground offensive looms. The move signals a toughening stance after ending a truce with Hamas earlier this month.

Israel's strategic pressure on Hamas includes the cessation of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid to Gaza's 2 million residents, aiming to force a renegotiation of the truce terms. Much of Gaza remains devastated, with significant infrastructure damage.

Tensions have escalated, particularly following recent Israeli military actions and the subsequent casualties, including the deaths of Red Crescent medics in Rafah. Negotiations for a sustainable ceasefire continue amid complex humanitarian and geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

