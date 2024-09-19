Escalation in the Middle East: New Phase in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Israel's defense minister has announced the beginning of a "new phase" in the conflict as Israel shifts its focus to the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

This comes after two waves of explosive attacks in Syria and Lebanon. The attacks targeted communication devices used by Hezbollah, resulting in numerous casualties. Tuesday's explosions killed at least 12 and injured nearly 3,000, and Wednesday's incidents killed at least 20 and injured 450 others.

In response to the escalating violence, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for restraint and de-escalation after meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Madrid. Lebanese authorities have banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights departing from Beirut, and tensions are rising as international and regional actors weigh in on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)