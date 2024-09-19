Israeli Jets Stir Panic in Beirut Amid Nasrallah Speech
Israeli jets caused massive sonic booms over Beirut during a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This action led to widespread panic among Lebanese residents, already tense after recent blasts blamed on Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:14 IST
BEIRUT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli jets have caused significant alarm in Beirut by generating enormous sonic booms during a speech delivered by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, a Reuters witness reported.
The Lebanese capital, already on edge after a series of recent explosions that Hezbollah attributed to Israel, saw its residents gripped by panic at the prospect of major escalation.
This latest incident marks a significant rise in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anil Deshmukh Claims New Baseless CBI Case Fueled by Fadnavis Panic
Embezzlement Charges and International Probes: The Downfall of Lebanon’s Ex-Central Bank Governor
Drone Sightings Create Panic in Manipur Villages
Drone Terror Strikes Fear in Manipur: Panic in Bishnupur and Imphal East
Georgia High School Tragedy Spotlights Panic Button Technology