Left Menu

Israeli Jets Stir Panic in Beirut Amid Nasrallah Speech

Israeli jets caused massive sonic booms over Beirut during a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This action led to widespread panic among Lebanese residents, already tense after recent blasts blamed on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:14 IST
Israeli Jets Stir Panic in Beirut Amid Nasrallah Speech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BEIRUT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli jets have caused significant alarm in Beirut by generating enormous sonic booms during a speech delivered by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, a Reuters witness reported.

The Lebanese capital, already on edge after a series of recent explosions that Hezbollah attributed to Israel, saw its residents gripped by panic at the prospect of major escalation.

This latest incident marks a significant rise in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024