Israeli Jets Stir Panic in Beirut Amid Nasrallah Speech

BEIRUT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli jets have caused significant alarm in Beirut by generating enormous sonic booms during a speech delivered by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, a Reuters witness reported.

The Lebanese capital, already on edge after a series of recent explosions that Hezbollah attributed to Israel, saw its residents gripped by panic at the prospect of major escalation.

This latest incident marks a significant rise in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)