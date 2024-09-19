Left Menu

Government Defends Water Release Amid West Bengal Flood Accusations

The central government has denied allegations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that water discharge from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) caused flooding. The Union power ministry stated that all norms and protocols were followed, with coordination between multiple authorities, including state governments and the Central Water Commission.

Updated: 19-09-2024 21:08 IST
The central government on Thursday defended its actions concerning the water release from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), in response to accusations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blaming the discharge for recent floods in the state.

Banerjee had earlier stated that the flooding in parts of Bengal was largely due to the 'water released by central government organization DVC from its dams,' calling it a 'man-made flood.' In rebuttal, the Union power ministry issued a statement asserting that all necessary protocols were followed and all relevant authorities were duly informed prior to the scheduled release of water.

According to the ministry, water releases were coordinated by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which includes officials from the governments of West Bengal, Jharkhand, the Central Water Commission, and DVC. The ministry emphasized that efforts were made to prevent synchronizing dam releases with drainage congestion in the lower valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

