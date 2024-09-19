Bihar CM Condemns Burning of SC and ST Houses in Nawada

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly condemned the recent torching of 34 houses, predominantly owned by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), in Nawada district. The incident, which reportedly stems from a long-standing land dispute, has already led to the arrest of 15 individuals, including the main suspect, Nandu Paswan.

The police have also seized several weapons and vehicles from the suspects. In response, the Chief Minister has instructed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to oversee the investigation personally and ensure that all perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

This violent act has ignited fierce political debate. Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have condemned the government's handling of the situation, while Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha have urged for immediate and stringent action against the culprits. Relief efforts, including temporary shelter and financial aid for the affected families, are already in motion.

