Left Menu

Bihar CM Condemns Burning of SC and ST Houses in Nawada

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the torching of 34 houses in Nawada district. Investigations indicate a land dispute as the cause. Fifteen suspects have been arrested, and relief measures are underway. The incident has sparked political debate, with opposition leaders criticizing the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:14 IST
Bihar CM Condemns Burning of SC and ST Houses in Nawada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly condemned the recent torching of 34 houses, predominantly owned by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), in Nawada district. The incident, which reportedly stems from a long-standing land dispute, has already led to the arrest of 15 individuals, including the main suspect, Nandu Paswan.

The police have also seized several weapons and vehicles from the suspects. In response, the Chief Minister has instructed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to oversee the investigation personally and ensure that all perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

This violent act has ignited fierce political debate. Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have condemned the government's handling of the situation, while Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha have urged for immediate and stringent action against the culprits. Relief efforts, including temporary shelter and financial aid for the affected families, are already in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024