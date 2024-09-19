Amritsar DSP Booked for Alleged Drug Smuggling Support

A high-ranking police officer in Amritsar has been booked for allegedly supporting drug smugglers, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Vavinder Kumar Mahajan, a deputy superintendent of police, was charged by the Punjab Police's Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) after a probe revealed his involvement in corrupt practices to aid drug suppliers.

The ANTF's investigations into a major drug seizure led to an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Mahajan, who allegedly accepted a Rs 45 lakh bribe from a pharma company, is currently evading arrest. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)