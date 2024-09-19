Left Menu

Amritsar DSP Booked for Alleged Drug Smuggling Support

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vavinder Kumar Mahajan stationed in Amritsar was booked for allegedly supporting drug smuggling operations. The Punjab Police's Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) registered an FIR against him for corruption and violations under the NDPS Act. Investigations revealed his involvement in bribery and misconduct to protect a pharma company dealing in illegal drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:31 IST
A high-ranking police officer in Amritsar has been booked for allegedly supporting drug smugglers, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Vavinder Kumar Mahajan, a deputy superintendent of police, was charged by the Punjab Police's Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) after a probe revealed his involvement in corrupt practices to aid drug suppliers.

The ANTF's investigations into a major drug seizure led to an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Mahajan, who allegedly accepted a Rs 45 lakh bribe from a pharma company, is currently evading arrest. Further investigations are underway.

