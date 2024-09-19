Two Indian Police Officers Resign, Eye Private Sector Opportunities

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nimit Goyal has submitted his resignation to transition to the private sector, a source revealed on Thursday. Goyal, a 2014-batch Maharashtra-cadre officer, currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Nagpur city.

Simultaneously, another IPS officer, Shivdeep Lande, announced his resignation on social media. Lande, hailing from Akola in Maharashtra, serves as the Inspector General of Police in Bihar. He has previously served in Mumbai and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

While Goyal's resignation was submitted on July 8, it awaits a decision from the Maharashtra home department. Lande has yet to disclose his future plans. Their resignations highlight a growing trend of officers transitioning from public service to private sector roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)