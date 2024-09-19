Israel Vows Ongoing Military Action Against Hezbollah Despite Risks: Defense Minister

Israel will maintain its military actions against Lebanese Hezbollah despite the potential risks involved in the new phase of fighting, as stated by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday.

"In the new phase of the war, there are significant opportunities but also significant risks. Hezbollah feels that it is being persecuted and the sequence of military actions will continue," Gallant declared in a statement.

The primary objective is to ensure the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. Over time, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price for its actions, Gallant asserted.

