Construction Worker Fined for Public Defecation at High-Profile Singapore Mall

A 37-year-old construction worker from India, Ramu Chinnarasa, was fined SGD400 on Thursday for defecating at the entrance of 'The Shoppes' mall at Marina Bay Sands, a casino resort. The incident, which occurred on October 30 last year, was reported by TODAY newspaper.

Appearing in court, Ramu admitted to one charge under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations. His act gained viral attention on Facebook, amassing over 1,500 likes, 1,700 comments, and 4,700 shares within two days.

Ramu, heavily intoxicated from consuming three bottles of hard liquor, was unable to find a toilet and defecated in public. A member of the public filmed the act, which was later reported to the police by a Marina Bay Sands security officer. Ramu was arrested upon reentry to the casino. The court warned that any repeat offences would result in higher fines.

