Left Menu

Construction Worker Fined for Public Defecation at High-Profile Singapore Mall

A 37-year-old Indian construction worker, Ramu Chinnarasa, was fined SGD400 for defecating at the Marina Bay Sands’ 'The Shoppes' entrance in October. An intoxicated Ramu was filmed committing the act, leading to his arrest. The court warned that future offences could incur harsher penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-09-2024 05:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 05:20 IST
Construction Worker Fined for Public Defecation at High-Profile Singapore Mall
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A 37-year-old construction worker from India, Ramu Chinnarasa, was fined SGD400 on Thursday for defecating at the entrance of 'The Shoppes' mall at Marina Bay Sands, a casino resort. The incident, which occurred on October 30 last year, was reported by TODAY newspaper.

Appearing in court, Ramu admitted to one charge under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations. His act gained viral attention on Facebook, amassing over 1,500 likes, 1,700 comments, and 4,700 shares within two days.

Ramu, heavily intoxicated from consuming three bottles of hard liquor, was unable to find a toilet and defecated in public. A member of the public filmed the act, which was later reported to the police by a Marina Bay Sands security officer. Ramu was arrested upon reentry to the casino. The court warned that any repeat offences would result in higher fines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024