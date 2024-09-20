Teenage Tribal Girl's Harrowing Ordeal in Jharkhand
A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped as she was returning from school in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The incident occurred near National Highway 75 in the Murhu Police Station area. An FIR has been lodged and medical tests conducted. Authorities are identifying and searching for the suspects.
A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped on her way home from school in Jharkhand's Khunti district, the police reported on Friday.
The incident took place on Wednesday near National Highway 75, which connects Ranchi with Chaibasa, within the jurisdiction of the Murhu Police Station, according to a senior officer.
"An FIR was filed on Thursday, and we are currently identifying those involved in the crime. Arrests will be made soon. The girl has already undergone a medical examination," said Khunti Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Varun Rajak.
In her statement to the police, the girl said that about ten men dragged her into roadside bushes on Wednesday afternoon. Five of them then raped her.
The victim said she fainted and later regained consciousness to find herself naked, the officer added. A search operation is underway to apprehend those responsible for the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
