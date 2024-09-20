Left Front Urges Stronger Measures to Curb Crime in Tripura
A delegation from the Tripura Left Front met with Chief Minister Manik Saha to demand stronger measures to curb rising crime in the state. They expressed concerns over increasing incidents of murder, lynching, kidnap, rape, and molestation, and urged improvements in security and peace maintenance.
In a significant move, a delegation of the Left Front from Tripura met with Chief Minister Manik Saha, pressing for stricter measures to curb the rise in crime within the state.
The five-member delegation, led by Tripura Left Front Convenor Narayan Kar, expressed serious concerns about the escalating incidents of murder, lynching, kidnapping, rape, and molestation.
Kar highlighted the delegation's urge to the government to take immediate action to safeguard peace and security, including enhancing protection at vulnerable spots across the state.
