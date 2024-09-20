Left Menu

Labourer Stabbed to Death in Northeast Delhi, Cousin Among Suspects

A 27-year-old labourer named Sunny was fatally stabbed by three people, including his cousin Aniket, in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. The incident followed an altercation and occurred around 10 pm. Aniket, who has a history of criminal activity, retaliated after being pushed by Sunny. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:28 IST
Labourer Stabbed to Death in Northeast Delhi, Cousin Among Suspects
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old labourer was stabbed to death by three people, including his cousin, in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police reported on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Sunny, was attacked following an altercation around 10 pm on Thursday. Police received a PCR call from a hospital regarding the murder case.

Initial investigations revealed that Sunny's cousin Aniket, along with his friends Shyam and an unnamed person, stabbed him after Sunny pushed them. Aniket, known for his criminal history, has over 28 cases against him. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024