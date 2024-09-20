Labourer Stabbed to Death in Northeast Delhi, Cousin Among Suspects
A 27-year-old labourer named Sunny was fatally stabbed by three people, including his cousin Aniket, in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. The incident followed an altercation and occurred around 10 pm. Aniket, who has a history of criminal activity, retaliated after being pushed by Sunny. A police investigation is underway.
A 27-year-old labourer was stabbed to death by three people, including his cousin, in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police reported on Friday.
The deceased, identified as Sunny, was attacked following an altercation around 10 pm on Thursday. Police received a PCR call from a hospital regarding the murder case.
Initial investigations revealed that Sunny's cousin Aniket, along with his friends Shyam and an unnamed person, stabbed him after Sunny pushed them. Aniket, known for his criminal history, has over 28 cases against him. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing.
