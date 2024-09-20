Left Menu

Global Events This Fall: Key Political and Economic Meetings

This content outlines important political and economic events across the globe from September to November. It includes high-level meetings, elections, and significant international summits involving notable figures like prime ministers, presidents, and other officials. These events span various countries and sectors, highlighting their global significance.

This fall, the global stage is set for a series of significant political and economic events. Leaders from various countries will convene for high-level meetings and summits, addressing critical issues.

Key dates include the 57th UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, the ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting in Vientiane, and the Munich Oktoberfest in Germany.

Notable visits include Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's U.S. trip. Other pivotal events include the EU Informal transport ministers meeting in Brussels and multiple national elections.

