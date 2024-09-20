Accidental Mortar Blast Injures Three BSF Trainees in Pokhran
Three BSF trainees were injured in an accidental mortar bomb blast at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan. They were immediately admitted to the hospital, where their condition is being monitored. BSF officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.
Three Border Security Force (BSF) trainees were injured in an accidental mortar bomb blast at Pokhran field firing range during a practice session on Friday, sources said.
The injured jawans were immediately admitted to the hospital in Pokhran, located in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. According to the hospital administration, their condition is being continuously monitored.
BSF officials have confirmed that the injured personnel were trainees, and an investigation has been ordered to uncover the cause of this unfortunate incident.
