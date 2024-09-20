Left Menu

Accidental Mortar Blast Injures Three BSF Trainees in Pokhran

Three BSF trainees were injured in an accidental mortar bomb blast at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan. They were immediately admitted to the hospital, where their condition is being monitored. BSF officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:28 IST
Accidental Mortar Blast Injures Three BSF Trainees in Pokhran
  • Country:
  • India

Three Border Security Force (BSF) trainees were injured in an accidental mortar bomb blast at Pokhran field firing range during a practice session on Friday, sources said.

The injured jawans were immediately admitted to the hospital in Pokhran, located in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. According to the hospital administration, their condition is being continuously monitored.

BSF officials have confirmed that the injured personnel were trainees, and an investigation has been ordered to uncover the cause of this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024