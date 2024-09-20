NIA Intensifies Probe on Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Across Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed searches at four locations in Punjab on Friday amid its investigation into a terror-conspiracy case that involves designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and the banned organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

NIA officials targeted one site in Moga, two in Bathinda, and one in Mohali, all linked to suspects in the case, an official statement confirmed.

Various incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized during the searches and are currently being examined, the statement added.

The case concerns a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Pannun and other SFJ members, according to the NIA's statement.

''On Friday, the NIA conducted searches across four locations in Punjab in a case related to the promotion of terror-related activities and violence by SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,'' the agency's statement noted.

The case against Pannun and SFJ was registered on November 17, 2023, following video messages threatening Air India passengers.

Pannun, the self-declared general counsel of the 'unlawful association' SFJ, had released threatening videos on social media on November 4 last year, advising Sikhs against traveling on Air India beginning November 19 and threatening the airline's global operations.

In response, a high alert was issued, prompting investigations by security agencies in Canada, India, and other countries where Air India operates, NIA said.

Pannun, under NIA scrutiny since 2019, was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' on November 29, 2022.

