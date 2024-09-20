Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Clarity from Centre on Judge Appointments

The Supreme Court has requested the Centre to provide details regarding the names and numbers of judge appointments pending due to the Collegium's recommendations. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized the importance of transparency and timely processing to maintain judicial independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:16 IST
Supreme Court Demands Clarity from Centre on Judge Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday demanded the Centre to furnish information regarding the names and numbers of judge appointments recommended by the apex court Collegium that are still pending. The court particularly questioned why these appointments had not been processed and at what administrative level they were stuck.

This directive was issued by a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The PIL seeks to establish a fixed timeframe for the Centre to notify appointments of judges recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium. Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra were also part of the bench.

The Chief Justice stressed that the Collegium's recommendations should not face unnecessary delays, citing constitutional sanctity. He asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to prepare a detailed list explaining the reasons for the delays. The hearing was adjourned to accommodate the attorney general's request for postponement due to health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024