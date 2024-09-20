Major Verdicts in Delhi High Court: Maliwal's Plea Dismissed, Contempt Case Discharge, and Reservation Ruling

The Delhi High Court issued several significant rulings on Friday. Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal's plea challenging anti-corruption charges was dismissed. The court accused her of misusing her position while heading the Delhi Commission for Women.

In another case, a man who used abusive language during family court proceedings was discharged from a contempt case, albeit with a Rs 25,000 fine payable to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee.

The High Court also sought responses from Delhi University and three minority colleges regarding their decision to abstain from student union elections. Additionally, the court ruled that reservation benefits can't be denied based on caste certificates issued by states other than Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)