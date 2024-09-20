Major Verdicts in Delhi High Court: Maliwal's Plea Dismissed, Contempt Case Discharge, and Reservation Ruling
The Delhi High Court on Friday ruled on significant cases including dismissing Swati Maliwal's plea against anti-corruption charges, discharging a man in a contempt case but imposing a fine, responding to a challenge against college election disassociations, and upholding reservation benefits for migrants with out-of-state caste certificates.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court issued several significant rulings on Friday. Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal's plea challenging anti-corruption charges was dismissed. The court accused her of misusing her position while heading the Delhi Commission for Women.
In another case, a man who used abusive language during family court proceedings was discharged from a contempt case, albeit with a Rs 25,000 fine payable to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee.
The High Court also sought responses from Delhi University and three minority colleges regarding their decision to abstain from student union elections. Additionally, the court ruled that reservation benefits can't be denied based on caste certificates issued by states other than Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Urged to Implement 50% Women's Reservation in Delhi University Elections
Push for Women's Reservation in Delhi University Student Elections
Delhi University High Court Challenge: Minority Colleges and Student Elections
Birthday Bash Turns Tragic: Delhi University Students Injured in North Delhi SUV Crash
Left Unity Panel Announced for Delhi University Student Elections