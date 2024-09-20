Maharashtra Activates Minority Cells for Effective Implementation of Government Schemes

Maharashtra has moved forward in its commitment to effectively implement government schemes for minorities by activating minority cells in 31 out of its 36 districts. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Minority Commissioner Moin Tashildar during a press conference at Haj House.

Tashildar confirmed that minority cells in the remaining five districts would be established soon. 'Till we get our own staff, personnel from the collectorate have been deployed at these cells. These cells will help us implement state government schemes effectively, and also ensure are funds are fully utilised,' he said.

Additionally, the state has extended a guarantee for loans amounting to Rs 500 crore to be sanctioned by the Maulana Azad Arthik Vikas Mahamandal. This is a significant increase from the previous guarantee of Rs 30 crore. A proposal to establish a residential Maulana Azad Research and Training Institute (MARTI) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)