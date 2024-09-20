Left Menu

Maharashtra Activates Minority Cells for Effective Implementation of Government Schemes

Maharashtra has activated minority cells in 31 of its 36 districts to enhance the implementation of government schemes. Minority Commissioner Moin Tashildar announced that the remaining five districts will soon see similar setups. Personnel from the collectorate are temporarily assigned to these cells until permanent staff is in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:26 IST
Maharashtra Activates Minority Cells for Effective Implementation of Government Schemes
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has moved forward in its commitment to effectively implement government schemes for minorities by activating minority cells in 31 out of its 36 districts. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Minority Commissioner Moin Tashildar during a press conference at Haj House.

Tashildar confirmed that minority cells in the remaining five districts would be established soon. 'Till we get our own staff, personnel from the collectorate have been deployed at these cells. These cells will help us implement state government schemes effectively, and also ensure are funds are fully utilised,' he said.

Additionally, the state has extended a guarantee for loans amounting to Rs 500 crore to be sanctioned by the Maulana Azad Arthik Vikas Mahamandal. This is a significant increase from the previous guarantee of Rs 30 crore. A proposal to establish a residential Maulana Azad Research and Training Institute (MARTI) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024