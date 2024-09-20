Elderly Woman Allegedly Raped by Neighbour and Two Accomplices
A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three individuals, including her neighbour, near Medchal. The assault occurred after the woman was lured to her neighbour's house under the pretense of cooking. The suspects had consumed alcohol before the attack. A police investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three individuals, including her neighbour, near Medchal, police disclosed on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday night when the neighbour lured the elderly woman to his home under the pretense of cooking.
According to the police complaint, after preparing food at the neighbour's house, the woman fell asleep and the suspects sexually exploited her during her sleep. The woman was taken to a hospital on Friday as part of the investigation.
Authorities confirmed that the woman and the accused had consumed alcohol at the location. A case has been registered at Medchal police station, and the neighbour has been taken into custody. Further investigations are currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Alcohol Industry Faces Unprecedented Downturn Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Some people taking advantage of turmoil in neighbouring country, they have forgotten that India, Bangladesh are separate nations: Mamata.
We want good relations with India and other neighbouring nations, but that should be based on equality, says Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus.
China to Boost Military Ties with Neighbours, Promotes Global Security Leadership
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus Calls for Equal Relations with Neighbours