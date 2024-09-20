Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Israel conducted an airstrike in Beirut killing top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and members of Hezbollah's Radwan Unit. The strike resulted in eight deaths and 59 injuries. This attack escalates the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and follows a series of recent violent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:02 IST
Escalating Tensions: Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel carried out an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, resulting in the death of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, multiple security sources in Lebanon confirmed. Aqil, who served on Hezbollah's top military body, was killed alongside members of the elite Radwan Unit during a meeting.

The airstrike, which left eight dead and 59 wounded according to Lebanon's health ministry, marks another blow to Hezbollah, particularly following an unprecedented attack earlier in the week involving explosives that killed 37 of its members. Initially, Lebanon's civil defense teams are still searching for potential survivors under the rubble of the damaged buildings.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed they conducted a targeted strike but did not offer further details. This latest incident follows a pattern of increasing hostilities, including a deadly July airstrike on another senior Hezbollah commander, and has spurred fears that the conflict could further escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024