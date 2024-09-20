Escalating Tensions: Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Israel conducted an airstrike in Beirut killing top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and members of Hezbollah's Radwan Unit. The strike resulted in eight deaths and 59 injuries. This attack escalates the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and follows a series of recent violent incidents.
In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel carried out an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, resulting in the death of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, multiple security sources in Lebanon confirmed. Aqil, who served on Hezbollah's top military body, was killed alongside members of the elite Radwan Unit during a meeting.
The airstrike, which left eight dead and 59 wounded according to Lebanon's health ministry, marks another blow to Hezbollah, particularly following an unprecedented attack earlier in the week involving explosives that killed 37 of its members. Initially, Lebanon's civil defense teams are still searching for potential survivors under the rubble of the damaged buildings.
The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed they conducted a targeted strike but did not offer further details. This latest incident follows a pattern of increasing hostilities, including a deadly July airstrike on another senior Hezbollah commander, and has spurred fears that the conflict could further escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
