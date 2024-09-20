Israeli Strike Eliminates Senior Hezbollah Commanders
Ten senior Hezbollah commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil of the Radwan special forces unit, were killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut. Israel's military spokesperson claimed the attack was to protect its citizens and emphasized that it was not an attempt at regional escalation.
Ten senior Hezbollah commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil, leader of the Radwan special forces unit, were killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut, according to Israel's military spokesperson.
The spokesperson stated that this elimination was intended to protect the citizens of Israel, and clarified that the strike was not meant to provoke regional escalation.
