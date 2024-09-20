Himachal Pradesh Forms Committee to Frame Street Vendors Policy Amid Communal Tensions

A seven-member committee, led by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, has been established by Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to develop a 'Street Vendors Policy,' according to a recent statement.

This move follows a decision by the House on September 10 and responds to increasing demands for mandatory registration of migrant workers after a dispute involving unauthorized mosques escalated into communal tensions.

The committee includes Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, and other members, with the principal secretary or secretary of the urban development department serving as an ex-officio member.

