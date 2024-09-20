Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Munib Memon in 2012 Pune Blasts Case
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Munib Memon, an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case. Citing long incarceration and a delayed trial, Memon successfully sought bail. The court had previously denied bail but directed the lower court to conclude the trial by December 2023.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Munib Memon, an accused in the 2012 blasts in Pune's J M Road area.
Memon, who sought bail on the grounds of long incarceration and a delayed trial, was initially denied bail last year but directed the lower court to expedite the trial by December 2023. However, as the trial remained incomplete, Memon approached the high court once again seeking bail.
A division bench led by Justice Revati Mohite Dere approved Memon's plea on Friday. The blasts on August 1, 2012, included four low-intensity explosions that injured one person, with bombs planted at two other locations successfully defused. Nine individuals were arrested, with police attributing the attack to the terror group Indian Mujahideen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC grants bail to Bhushan Steel's former promoter Neeraj Singal in money laundering case.
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Officer's Wife in Minor Rape Case
Delhi HC refuses to grant bail to wife of suspended city officer Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor girl.
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Neeraj Singal in Rs 46,000 Crore Fraud Case
Accused in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case Withdraws Bail Appeal to Approach Trial Court