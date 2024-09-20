Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Munib Memon in 2012 Pune Blasts Case

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Munib Memon, an accused in the 2012 blasts in Pune's J M Road area.

Memon, who sought bail on the grounds of long incarceration and a delayed trial, was initially denied bail last year but directed the lower court to expedite the trial by December 2023. However, as the trial remained incomplete, Memon approached the high court once again seeking bail.

A division bench led by Justice Revati Mohite Dere approved Memon's plea on Friday. The blasts on August 1, 2012, included four low-intensity explosions that injured one person, with bombs planted at two other locations successfully defused. Nine individuals were arrested, with police attributing the attack to the terror group Indian Mujahideen.

