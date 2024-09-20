Left Menu

Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Munib Memon in 2012 Pune Blasts Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Munib Memon, an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case. Citing long incarceration and a delayed trial, Memon successfully sought bail. The court had previously denied bail but directed the lower court to conclude the trial by December 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:23 IST
Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Munib Memon in 2012 Pune Blasts Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Munib Memon, an accused in the 2012 blasts in Pune's J M Road area.

Memon, who sought bail on the grounds of long incarceration and a delayed trial, was initially denied bail last year but directed the lower court to expedite the trial by December 2023. However, as the trial remained incomplete, Memon approached the high court once again seeking bail.

A division bench led by Justice Revati Mohite Dere approved Memon's plea on Friday. The blasts on August 1, 2012, included four low-intensity explosions that injured one person, with bombs planted at two other locations successfully defused. Nine individuals were arrested, with police attributing the attack to the terror group Indian Mujahideen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024