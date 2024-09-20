Left Menu

U.S. Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire Face Growing Pessimism Amid New Escalations

U.S. officials remain hopeful but increasingly pessimistic about achieving a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. Shifting demands from Israel and Hamas, coupled with escalating violence, have hampered negotiations. Despite recent setbacks, President Joe Biden insists efforts must continue to bridge the gaps and reach a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:54 IST
U.S. Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire Face Growing Pessimism Amid New Escalations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. officials are holding onto hope for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal but are growing pessimistic about a near-term breakthrough, sources and officials revealed.

The Wall Street Journal reported senior U.S. officials are privately acknowledging that an agreement might not be reached before President Joe Biden's term ends in January. However, several officials stressed this is not a unanimous assessment within the administration.

"I do not rule it out," one official stated about the potential for a deal before Biden's term concludes, adding that the administration continues to work on overcoming the remaining hurdles. "Doesn't mean it will get done," the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024