U.S. Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire Face Growing Pessimism Amid New Escalations
U.S. officials remain hopeful but increasingly pessimistic about achieving a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. Shifting demands from Israel and Hamas, coupled with escalating violence, have hampered negotiations. Despite recent setbacks, President Joe Biden insists efforts must continue to bridge the gaps and reach a resolution.
U.S. officials are holding onto hope for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal but are growing pessimistic about a near-term breakthrough, sources and officials revealed.
The Wall Street Journal reported senior U.S. officials are privately acknowledging that an agreement might not be reached before President Joe Biden's term ends in January. However, several officials stressed this is not a unanimous assessment within the administration.
"I do not rule it out," one official stated about the potential for a deal before Biden's term concludes, adding that the administration continues to work on overcoming the remaining hurdles. "Doesn't mean it will get done," the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
