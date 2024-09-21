Left Menu

Gauhati High Court Quashes 935 Nagaland Police Appointments

The Gauhati High Court nullified the appointments of 935 police constables in Nagaland, recruited without proper advertisement. The Nagaland government must now issue fresh advertisements and complete the selection process within six months. Appointees set aside can join the new selection process with relaxed age limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:18 IST
The Gauhati High Court on Friday invalidated the appointment of 935 police constables in Nagaland, recruited without advertisement.

Makin' the judgement on a 2022 writ petition by an unemployed youth, Justice Devashis Baruah mandated the Nagaland Government to issue new advertisements and complete the selection process within six months.

Justice Baruah declared that the nullified appointees are eligible for the new round, with an age limit relaxation but without altering basic qualifications and physical criteria. Current appointees may remain in service for six months or until fresh appointments are made, whichever is earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

