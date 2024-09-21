Left Menu

Police Arrest Two Men for Social Media Blackmail

Police have arrested two men for blackmailing women and girls after befriending them on social media using forged identities. The suspects coerced victims into compromising situations, threatening to release explicit content. An FIR has been registered, and both men have been booked and sent to jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:44 IST
Police Arrest Two Men for Social Media Blackmail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday announced the arrest of two men accused of blackmailing women and girls through social media by using fake identities.

The suspects allegedly manipulated their victims into compromising situations and then threatened to release texts and videos unless demands were met, stated Bareilly Police.

Residents of Chowki Karmachari Nagar apprehended the accused on Thursday after noticing them with two distressed girls and brought them to the police station. The suspects, initially identified as Rahul and Satish, later revealed their true names.

In a subsequent statement, police said, ''Due to suspicious circumstances, residents brought the boys to the police station for questioning. One suspect admitted his true name is Noshad.'' A search uncovered five fake Aadhaar cards and a phone containing multiple Instagram accounts under false identities used for inappropriate chats and video calls, police reported.

The second suspect, Aman, was found with three fake Aadhaar cards and a phone containing nude videos and inappropriate conversations, according to police.

Investigations revealed the duo used fake identities to lure women and used social media platforms to record explicit content, police stated. An FIR has been lodged, and both accused -- Noshad (23) and Aman (23) -- have been booked for identity fraud and blackmail and subsequently jailed by a local court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024