Police Arrest Two Men for Social Media Blackmail

Police on Friday announced the arrest of two men accused of blackmailing women and girls through social media by using fake identities.

The suspects allegedly manipulated their victims into compromising situations and then threatened to release texts and videos unless demands were met, stated Bareilly Police.

Residents of Chowki Karmachari Nagar apprehended the accused on Thursday after noticing them with two distressed girls and brought them to the police station. The suspects, initially identified as Rahul and Satish, later revealed their true names.

In a subsequent statement, police said, ''Due to suspicious circumstances, residents brought the boys to the police station for questioning. One suspect admitted his true name is Noshad.'' A search uncovered five fake Aadhaar cards and a phone containing multiple Instagram accounts under false identities used for inappropriate chats and video calls, police reported.

The second suspect, Aman, was found with three fake Aadhaar cards and a phone containing nude videos and inappropriate conversations, according to police.

Investigations revealed the duo used fake identities to lure women and used social media platforms to record explicit content, police stated. An FIR has been lodged, and both accused -- Noshad (23) and Aman (23) -- have been booked for identity fraud and blackmail and subsequently jailed by a local court.

