North Florida Deputy Fired After Fatal Shooting Incident

A north Florida deputy, Leslie Boileau, has been fired after admitting to accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend while cleaning his gun. The incident is under investigation by Ocala police and the State Attorney's Office. Boileau has been charged with manslaughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ocala | Updated: 21-09-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:17 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a former north Florida deputy has been dismissed following a fatal shooting incident. The deputy, identified as Leslie Boileau, confessed to investigators that he accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend while handling his firearm.

Authorities revealed that Ocala police officers responded to Boileau's residence late Thursday, where they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to her forehead. A rifle and a 9mm handgun were found at the scene. Boileau stated the incident happened while they were dry firing the weapons, and a round was accidentally discharged.

Boileau has since been taken into custody and charged with manslaughter. The Ocala Police Department, with support from the State Attorney's Office, is ensuring a thorough investigation. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods emphasized that while most law enforcement officers perform their duties commendably, such tragic actions impact the entire community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

