Left Menu

New Zealand Pilot Freed After 19-Month Kidnapping Ordeal in Indonesia

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been released after being kidnapped for over 19 months by separatists in Indonesia's Papua. Mehrtens is currently undergoing medical evaluations. A coordinated effort by New Zealand and Indonesian authorities facilitated the rescue. Further details will be shared in an upcoming press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:30 IST
New Zealand Pilot Freed After 19-Month Kidnapping Ordeal in Indonesia

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed more than 19 months after being kidnapped by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Mehrtens was safely retrieved by a joint team in the Nduga area and is now undergoing medical and psychological evaluations in Timika regency, according to a statement from the Indonesian police. The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), led by Egianus Kogoya, had abducted Mehrtens on February 7, 2023, after his plane landed in the remote mountainous region.

"We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family. This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones," stated New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters. The release followed extensive collaboration between various New Zealand government agencies and Indonesian authorities, according to Peters.

Indonesian Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, who heads the Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, highlighted that they prioritized engaging religious leaders, church leaders, traditional leaders, and Egianus Kogoya's close family to ensure the pilot's safety and minimize casualties. The Indonesian police have announced a press conference later on Saturday to provide more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024