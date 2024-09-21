New Zealand Pilot Freed After 19-Month Kidnapping Ordeal in Indonesia

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed more than 19 months after being kidnapped by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Mehrtens was safely retrieved by a joint team in the Nduga area and is now undergoing medical and psychological evaluations in Timika regency, according to a statement from the Indonesian police. The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), led by Egianus Kogoya, had abducted Mehrtens on February 7, 2023, after his plane landed in the remote mountainous region.

"We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family. This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones," stated New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters. The release followed extensive collaboration between various New Zealand government agencies and Indonesian authorities, according to Peters.

Indonesian Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, who heads the Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, highlighted that they prioritized engaging religious leaders, church leaders, traditional leaders, and Egianus Kogoya's close family to ensure the pilot's safety and minimize casualties. The Indonesian police have announced a press conference later on Saturday to provide more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)