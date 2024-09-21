Kerala CM Criticizes Media for 'Destructive Journalism'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticized a section of the media, accusing them of engaging in "destructive journalism" by spreading fake news regarding the state's memorandum for central aid post the Wayanad landslide disaster.

Addressing a press conference, Vijayan stated that Kerala has been unfairly discredited due to these false narratives, which suggested that the state was attempting to unjustly secure aid. He added that the opposition has also exploited these reports to undermine the state government.

The Chief Minister clarified that professionals, not ministers, prepare the memorandum in the event of disasters. He asserted that the media misinterpreted the data prepared by these experts, emphasizing that the figures in the memorandum are not exaggerated but are projected estimates.

(With inputs from agencies.)