BJP Slams Jharkhand Govt for Internet Suspension during Exams

The opposition BJP in Jharkhand has criticized the state government's decision to suspend mobile internet services for five hours on Saturday and Sunday during a competitive exam, calling it a deceptive strategy to mask the administration's inefficiencies.

The suspension began at 8 am and will last until 1:30 pm on both days to prevent malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), according to an official notice.

'When the Jharkhand government failed to establish a foolproof system to prevent exam malpractice, they shut down the internet for 3.5 crore people statewide,' commented BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also condemned the move, stating it would significantly inconvenience the public and highlighting the government's inability to curb unfair practices in examinations.

He further alleged that broadband services had been suspended, alongside mobile internet.

The government notification cited previous instances of individuals exploiting mobile apps to cheat, necessitating the internet shut down to ensure a fair exam process and maintain public trust.

Despite the suspension, voice calls and broadband based on fixed lines will remain functional.

Around 6.39 lakh candidates are taking the exam at 823 centres across the state, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission revealed.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who reviewed exam preparations with senior officials, declared, 'Negligence will not be tolerated,' and warned of strict actions against any malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)