Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Courts Spanish Investors with Promises of Economic Collaboration

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, during his visit to Spain, assured Spanish firms of investor-friendly policies for collaboration in mining, industry, and energy sectors. Soren led a delegation that engaged with Spanish industries, aiming to strengthen economic ties and explore opportunities for strategic partnerships, including a potential gigafactory setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:28 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while visiting Spain, committed to fostering an investor-friendly environment to attract Spanish companies for collaborations in the fields of mining, industry, and energy.

Soren, with his delegation, met top Spanish business leaders to discuss investment opportunities and shared insights into Jharkhand's industrial capabilities and clean energy potential.

In addition to discussing economic partnerships, proposals for a gigafactory and a convention center in Jharkhand were reviewed, highlighting the state's focus on international business relations.

