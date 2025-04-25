Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Courts Spanish Investors with Promises of Economic Collaboration

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while visiting Spain, committed to fostering an investor-friendly environment to attract Spanish companies for collaborations in the fields of mining, industry, and energy.

Soren, with his delegation, met top Spanish business leaders to discuss investment opportunities and shared insights into Jharkhand's industrial capabilities and clean energy potential.

In addition to discussing economic partnerships, proposals for a gigafactory and a convention center in Jharkhand were reviewed, highlighting the state's focus on international business relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)