AI Revolution: Boosting Business and Battling Ad Malpractice
Businesses, especially in India, are increasingly using AI tools to improve search performance and analytics. A Google executive highlighted how AI investments result in significant revenue gains. Google is also tackling malicious ads using AI, enhancing its safety protocols and blocking billions of policy-violating advertisements.
In a push towards technological innovation, businesses in India and beyond are integrating AI-driven tools to refine search engine performance, according to a senior Google executive. Dan Taylor, Google's Vice-President for global ads, recently emphasized the impact of AI on boosting business revenue and aiding effective marketing strategies.
YouTube's popularity as the top streaming platform in India and Japan was also highlighted by Taylor, further showcasing Google's influence in digital media. A joint study by Google and BCG revealed that companies investing heavily in AI report a 60% increase in revenue compared to non-adopters.
In addressing the prevalence of malicious ads, Taylor disclosed that Google employs AI to enhance its advertising safety measures, having blocked or removed over 5 billion problematic ads. This includes suspending 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India, demonstrating Google's commitment to maintaining a secure digital advertising environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
