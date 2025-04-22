Left Menu

AI Revolution: Boosting Business and Battling Ad Malpractice

Businesses, especially in India, are increasingly using AI tools to improve search performance and analytics. A Google executive highlighted how AI investments result in significant revenue gains. Google is also tackling malicious ads using AI, enhancing its safety protocols and blocking billions of policy-violating advertisements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:10 IST
AI Revolution: Boosting Business and Battling Ad Malpractice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a push towards technological innovation, businesses in India and beyond are integrating AI-driven tools to refine search engine performance, according to a senior Google executive. Dan Taylor, Google's Vice-President for global ads, recently emphasized the impact of AI on boosting business revenue and aiding effective marketing strategies.

YouTube's popularity as the top streaming platform in India and Japan was also highlighted by Taylor, further showcasing Google's influence in digital media. A joint study by Google and BCG revealed that companies investing heavily in AI report a 60% increase in revenue compared to non-adopters.

In addressing the prevalence of malicious ads, Taylor disclosed that Google employs AI to enhance its advertising safety measures, having blocked or removed over 5 billion problematic ads. This includes suspending 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India, demonstrating Google's commitment to maintaining a secure digital advertising environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025