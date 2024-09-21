Left Menu

Sanitation Crisis in Pacific Islands: Urgent Need for Action

A study by the International Water Centre reveals that nearly half a million people in Pacific Island informal urban settlements face serious health risks due to inadequate sanitation. The lack of proper sanitation infrastructure in countries like Fiji and Vanuatu underscores the need for immediate intervention to prevent disease spread and environmental contamination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:56 IST
Sanitation Crisis in Pacific Islands: Urgent Need for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Researchers from the International Water Centre at Griffith University have uncovered a dire sanitation crisis in the Pacific Islands, particularly in informal urban settlements across Fiji and Vanuatu. Their study, published in NPJ Clean Water, highlights the pressing need for action to address inadequate sanitation affecting nearly half a million locals.

The study examined 393 households in two Pacific capitals, revealing that many residents still rely on unsafe dry pits and cesspits for waste management. Poor sanitary conditions are exacerbated during heavy rains and cyclones, causing waste overflow and contamination of water sources, thereby posing serious public health risks.

Addressing this issue requires a holistic approach to sanitation management, including the development of a complete service chain for waste treatment and disposal. Enhancing local expertise, supporting service providers, and fostering community ownership are critical steps towards long-term sustainability and resilience in informal settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024