Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Remanded to 14 Days Judicial Custody

A special court here on Saturday remanded Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna to 14 days judicial custody, following his arrest in connection with a rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation case.

Munirathna was brought before the court a day after his arrest and subsequently sent to the central jail at Parappana Agrahara. The MLA faces allegations from a 40-year-old woman, who claims the incident occurred at a private resort within Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction.

This development comes just a day after a special court for people's representatives granted Munirathna conditional bail on charges linked to casteist slurs. Despite this bail, the MLA was arrested again shortly after his release from three days in custody for a related SC/ST atrocity case.

