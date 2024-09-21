Left Menu

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Remanded to 14 Days Judicial Custody

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody in connection with a case involving rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. The arrest followed a complaint by a 40-year-old woman. Munirathna was previously granted conditional bail in a related case involving casteist slurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:29 IST
A special court here on Saturday remanded Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna to 14 days judicial custody, following his arrest in connection with a rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation case.

Munirathna was brought before the court a day after his arrest and subsequently sent to the central jail at Parappana Agrahara. The MLA faces allegations from a 40-year-old woman, who claims the incident occurred at a private resort within Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction.

This development comes just a day after a special court for people's representatives granted Munirathna conditional bail on charges linked to casteist slurs. Despite this bail, the MLA was arrested again shortly after his release from three days in custody for a related SC/ST atrocity case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

