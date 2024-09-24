Taiwan Labels China as Real Cyber Attack Originator Amid Beijing's Accusations
Senior officials in Taiwan have dismissed allegations made by China, accusing a Taiwanese hacking group called Anonymous 64 of cyberattacks. Taiwan’s Defence Minister and Premier emphasize that China is the primary source of global cyberattacks and accuse Beijing of spreading fake news to discredit Taiwan.
Senior officials in Taiwan have responded to allegations from Beijing, which claimed that a Taiwan military-backed hacking group called Anonymous 64 has been conducting cyberattacks against China. The Chinese national security ministry urged people to report such 'anti-propaganda sabotage' and even released pictures of three Taiwanese individuals it accused of being part of the group.
However, Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated on Tuesday that China is the main global cyber-attacker, targeting Taiwan and other democracies. 'China is the first country when it comes to daily cyber attacks,' Koo said, dismissing Beijing's accusations as untrue.
Echoing Koo, Premier Cho Jung-tai accused China of spreading fake news to undermine Taiwan. 'We must respond forcefully to fake news accusations against us,' Cho added. Taiwan's government continues to reject China's sovereignty claims, affirming that the island's future can only be decided by its own people.
