Left Menu

Taiwan Labels China as Real Cyber Attack Originator Amid Beijing's Accusations

Senior officials in Taiwan have dismissed allegations made by China, accusing a Taiwanese hacking group called Anonymous 64 of cyberattacks. Taiwan’s Defence Minister and Premier emphasize that China is the primary source of global cyberattacks and accuse Beijing of spreading fake news to discredit Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:16 IST
Taiwan Labels China as Real Cyber Attack Originator Amid Beijing's Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Senior officials in Taiwan have responded to allegations from Beijing, which claimed that a Taiwan military-backed hacking group called Anonymous 64 has been conducting cyberattacks against China. The Chinese national security ministry urged people to report such 'anti-propaganda sabotage' and even released pictures of three Taiwanese individuals it accused of being part of the group.

However, Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated on Tuesday that China is the main global cyber-attacker, targeting Taiwan and other democracies. 'China is the first country when it comes to daily cyber attacks,' Koo said, dismissing Beijing's accusations as untrue.

Echoing Koo, Premier Cho Jung-tai accused China of spreading fake news to undermine Taiwan. 'We must respond forcefully to fake news accusations against us,' Cho added. Taiwan's government continues to reject China's sovereignty claims, affirming that the island's future can only be decided by its own people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024