Odisha Government's Aggressive Stance Against Child Pornography
The Odisha government announced the formation of a dedicated task force to tackle and prosecute cases of child pornography. The move follows a Supreme Court ruling enforcing penalties for viewing and downloading child pornography under the POCSO Act, 2012, and IT laws. The government aims to strengthen coordination with law enforcement and provide comprehensive support for victims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:33 IST
The Odisha government has announced the formation of an exclusive task force to investigate and prosecute cases of child pornography effectively.
This decision comes in response to a Supreme Court ruling that classifies the viewing and downloading of child pornography as offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and relevant IT laws.
The state has reiterated its commitment to eradicating child sexual exploitation, emphasizing enhanced coordination with law enforcement agencies to combat the distribution and consumption of child pornography.
