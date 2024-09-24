Left Menu

Odisha Government's Aggressive Stance Against Child Pornography

The Odisha government announced the formation of a dedicated task force to tackle and prosecute cases of child pornography. The move follows a Supreme Court ruling enforcing penalties for viewing and downloading child pornography under the POCSO Act, 2012, and IT laws. The government aims to strengthen coordination with law enforcement and provide comprehensive support for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:33 IST
Odisha Government's Aggressive Stance Against Child Pornography
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced the formation of an exclusive task force to investigate and prosecute cases of child pornography effectively.

This decision comes in response to a Supreme Court ruling that classifies the viewing and downloading of child pornography as offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and relevant IT laws.

The state has reiterated its commitment to eradicating child sexual exploitation, emphasizing enhanced coordination with law enforcement agencies to combat the distribution and consumption of child pornography.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024