Odisha Government's Aggressive Stance Against Child Pornography

The Odisha government has announced the formation of an exclusive task force to investigate and prosecute cases of child pornography effectively.

This decision comes in response to a Supreme Court ruling that classifies the viewing and downloading of child pornography as offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and relevant IT laws.

The state has reiterated its commitment to eradicating child sexual exploitation, emphasizing enhanced coordination with law enforcement agencies to combat the distribution and consumption of child pornography.

