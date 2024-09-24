Left Menu

Singapore Convicts Former Minister in High-Profile Corruption Case

In a landmark case, Singapore's High Court convicted former transport minister S Iswaran on amended corruption charges. Iswaran, who initially planned to contest the case, pleaded guilty on day one of the trial. The charges relate to his interactions with prominent businessmen, involving valuable gifts worth over SGD 400,000.

Updated: 24-09-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:24 IST
In a landmark ruling, Singapore's High Court on Tuesday convicted Indian-origin former transport minister S Iswaran on lesser amended corruption charges.

The prosecution has proposed a jail term of six to seven months for Iswaran, 62, who pleaded guilty on the trial's first day, despite previous claims of contesting to clear his name.

Iswaran acknowledged four charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which prohibits public servants from accepting valuables from involved parties, and one charge of obstruction of justice. Further 30 charges will be considered during sentencing, Channel News Asia reported.

The court, presided over by Justice Vincent Hoong, noted the valuables involved ranged from theatre tickets to international flights and exceeded SGD 400,000. Iswaran's charges involved property tycoon Ong Beng Seng and construction firm boss Lum Kok Seng, neither of whom have been charged.

This trial marks Singapore's first ministerial corruption case in nearly 50 years, following Wee Toon Boon's conviction in 1975. In an unexpected move, prosecutors will now focus on only five of the charges against Iswaran.

His trial coincides with the recent appointment of Singapore's new Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, who succeeded Lee Hsien Loong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

