Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Lebanon Amid Heightened Tensions

Turkey has slammed Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon, describing them as attempts to plunge the region into chaos. The Turkish Foreign Ministry urged the international community to take immediate measures against Israel.

Lebanese officials reported that Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah positions had caused the deaths of 492 people and forced tens of thousands to flee, marking one of the deadliest days in decades. In a strongly worded statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry criticized countries that support Israel unconditionally, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of political maneuvers at the cost of human lives.

NATO member Turkey has fiercely condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza, initiated in response to Hamas' cross-border attacks. Ankara has halted all trade with Israel and moved to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court. President Erdogan discussed the Gaza conflict with global leaders such as Iran's President and the ICC's chief prosecutor, calling for accountability and steps towards peace.

