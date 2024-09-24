Left Menu

Pulwama Attack Accused Dies of Heart Attack in Prison

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, charged in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, died of a heart attack at Government Medical College Hospital. Kuchey was one of the 19 individuals charged by the NIA and among the seven taken into custody. The attack led to the death of 40 CRPF personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:12 IST
Pulwama Attack Accused Dies of Heart Attack in Prison
  • Country:
  • India

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, a 32-year-old accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, has died following a heart attack at Government Medical College Hospital, officials confirmed.

Kuchey, from Kakapora's Hajibal village, was among 19 individuals officially charged for their involvement in the attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

He was hospitalized on September 17 after falling ill at Kishtwar district jail and passed away on Monday night. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kuchey and other suspects provided logistics and harbored Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024