Pulwama Attack Accused Dies of Heart Attack in Prison

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, charged in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, died of a heart attack at Government Medical College Hospital. Kuchey was one of the 19 individuals charged by the NIA and among the seven taken into custody. The attack led to the death of 40 CRPF personnel.
Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, a 32-year-old accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, has died following a heart attack at Government Medical College Hospital, officials confirmed.
Kuchey, from Kakapora's Hajibal village, was among 19 individuals officially charged for their involvement in the attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.
He was hospitalized on September 17 after falling ill at Kishtwar district jail and passed away on Monday night. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kuchey and other suspects provided logistics and harbored Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.
