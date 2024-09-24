Pulwama Attack Accused Dies of Heart Attack in Prison

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, a 32-year-old accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, has died following a heart attack at Government Medical College Hospital, officials confirmed.

Kuchey, from Kakapora's Hajibal village, was among 19 individuals officially charged for their involvement in the attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

He was hospitalized on September 17 after falling ill at Kishtwar district jail and passed away on Monday night. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kuchey and other suspects provided logistics and harbored Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)