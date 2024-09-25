Controversial Banners Against 'Illegal' Immigrants Spark Incidents in Thane
Police in Thane district have registered two cases after banners targeting 'illegal' Bangladeshi immigrants were put up in two villages. The banners warned these immigrants against entering the area and asked property owners to disclose such tenants. Authorities are investigating who is responsible for the banners.
Authorities in Thane district have opened investigations after two banners targeting 'illegal' Bangladeshi immigrants appeared in local villages, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.
The banners, located at village entrances near Bhiwandi, warned immigrants from the neighboring nation against settling in the area and urged property owners to report such tenants to the authorities. Police have launched inquiries to identify those responsible for installing the banners.
The Kongaon and Narpoli police stations have filed First Information Reports (FIRs) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 223 and 299, alongside the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
