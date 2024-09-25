Left Menu

Opposition Pressures Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Resign Amid MUDA Controversy

The BJP and JD(S) have intensified their calls for the resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah following a High Court verdict involving alleged illegal allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Demonstrations were halted by police, and the court upheld a probe into Siddaramaiah's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:05 IST
Opposition Pressures Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Resign Amid MUDA Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka have ramped up their demands for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following the High Court's verdict in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. Protesters gathered near the CM's residence, holding posters and chanting slogans.

However, the police intervened and took members of the BJP Yuva Morcha into preventive custody. Similarly, leaders and workers of JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, staged a demonstration but were also kept at bay by the authorities.

The High Court recently upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for an investigation against Siddaramaiah over alleged illegal site allotments to his wife by MUDA, permitting the probe to proceed as per the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024