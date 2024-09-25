Opposition Pressures Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Resign Amid MUDA Controversy
The BJP and JD(S) have intensified their calls for the resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah following a High Court verdict involving alleged illegal allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Demonstrations were halted by police, and the court upheld a probe into Siddaramaiah's actions.
- Country:
- India
The opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka have ramped up their demands for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following the High Court's verdict in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. Protesters gathered near the CM's residence, holding posters and chanting slogans.
However, the police intervened and took members of the BJP Yuva Morcha into preventive custody. Similarly, leaders and workers of JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, staged a demonstration but were also kept at bay by the authorities.
The High Court recently upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for an investigation against Siddaramaiah over alleged illegal site allotments to his wife by MUDA, permitting the probe to proceed as per the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Siddaramaiah
- BJP
- JD(S)
- MUDA
- High Court
- Governor
- protest
- investigation
- corruption
ALSO READ
Kenya's High Court Blocks Airport Management Transfer to Adani Group
PTI Challenges ECP Inquiry in Lahore High Court over Intra-Party Elections
Delhi High Court Permits Students to Attend St. Stephen's Amid Seat Allocation Dispute
Kerala High Court Criticizes Government's Delay on Justice Hema Report
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in POCSO Case Involving Father and Daughter