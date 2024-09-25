Opposition Pressures Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Resign Amid MUDA Controversy

The opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka have ramped up their demands for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following the High Court's verdict in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. Protesters gathered near the CM's residence, holding posters and chanting slogans.

However, the police intervened and took members of the BJP Yuva Morcha into preventive custody. Similarly, leaders and workers of JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, staged a demonstration but were also kept at bay by the authorities.

The High Court recently upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for an investigation against Siddaramaiah over alleged illegal site allotments to his wife by MUDA, permitting the probe to proceed as per the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)