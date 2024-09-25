Left Menu

Viral Rally Video Misattributed to AIMIM Leader

A video falsely claimed to show a rally organized by AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel was actually from a ceremony held by Pope Francis in East Timor. Fact Check Desk's reverse search revealed the truth, debunking the misleading social media claims about a Muslim procession in Mumbai.

Updated: 25-09-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 21:59 IST

A recently shared video on social media claimed to show a rally organized by AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. However, a Fact Check investigation by PTI revealed that the video was from a ceremony held by Pope Francis in East Timor.

Despite social media claims, such as a Facebook user asserting that 'Imtiaz Jaleel Sahab and the entire Ashiq-e-Rasool procession entered Mumbai,' or an 'X' (formerly Twitter) user suggesting it showed Muslims in Mumbai, the video was proven unrelated to any such events.

The Fact Check Desk performed a reverse search of keyframes from the video, confirming its origin from East Timor. The video first appeared on the Facebook page 'Nigerian Catholics' and was not related to the AIMIM leader or any event in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

