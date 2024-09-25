Libya's Factions Ink Deal on Central Bank Leadership
Libya's factions have signed an agreement outlining the procedures, criteria, and timelines for appointing key positions within the country's central bank. This move, announced by the United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL), aims to resolve the ongoing crisis over control of the central bank and oil revenue, which has significantly reduced Libya's oil output and exports.
