Left Menu

Governor Challenges CM's University Appointments in Supreme Court

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has expressed concerns to the Supreme Court regarding the Chief Minister's recommendations for vice-chancellors in 17 state universities. As chancellor, Bose opposed these candidates after background checks, emphasizing his authority in university appointments and seeking judicial review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:29 IST
Governor Challenges CM's University Appointments in Supreme Court
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has raised concerns with the Supreme Court over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recommendation for vice-chancellors in the state's 17 universities. As the chancellor, Bose reviewed the candidates' backgrounds and communicated his opposition to the Supreme Court, seeking judicial intervention.

The Raj Bhavan highlighted that the Supreme Court was unaware of this issue when it was initially addressed. The governor, having cleared 19 out of 36 candidates, presented his reservations on the remaining 17 in a sealed cover to the court for consideration.

Despite the court's proceedings, the matter emphasized that the governor's authority remains intact, without any indictment or restriction on his decision-making power regarding university appointments. The apex court granted the governor the discretion to resolve the appointments within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025