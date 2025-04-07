Governor Challenges CM's University Appointments in Supreme Court

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has raised concerns with the Supreme Court over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recommendation for vice-chancellors in the state's 17 universities. As the chancellor, Bose reviewed the candidates' backgrounds and communicated his opposition to the Supreme Court, seeking judicial intervention.

The Raj Bhavan highlighted that the Supreme Court was unaware of this issue when it was initially addressed. The governor, having cleared 19 out of 36 candidates, presented his reservations on the remaining 17 in a sealed cover to the court for consideration.

Despite the court's proceedings, the matter emphasized that the governor's authority remains intact, without any indictment or restriction on his decision-making power regarding university appointments. The apex court granted the governor the discretion to resolve the appointments within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)