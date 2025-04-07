Governor Challenges CM's University Appointments in Supreme Court
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has expressed concerns to the Supreme Court regarding the Chief Minister's recommendations for vice-chancellors in 17 state universities. As chancellor, Bose opposed these candidates after background checks, emphasizing his authority in university appointments and seeking judicial review.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has raised concerns with the Supreme Court over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recommendation for vice-chancellors in the state's 17 universities. As the chancellor, Bose reviewed the candidates' backgrounds and communicated his opposition to the Supreme Court, seeking judicial intervention.
The Raj Bhavan highlighted that the Supreme Court was unaware of this issue when it was initially addressed. The governor, having cleared 19 out of 36 candidates, presented his reservations on the remaining 17 in a sealed cover to the court for consideration.
Despite the court's proceedings, the matter emphasized that the governor's authority remains intact, without any indictment or restriction on his decision-making power regarding university appointments. The apex court granted the governor the discretion to resolve the appointments within two weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Unveils Key Initiatives for Youth and Local Development
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra should apologise as he has insulted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde: CM Fadnavis.
BJP govt in Delhi will issue white paper on previous AAP govt's tenure: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Assembly.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Raises Concerns Over Waqf Bill Protests
Kerala Assembly Passes Controversial Private Universities Bill Amid Opposition Concerns