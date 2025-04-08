Kerala's Legislative Struggle: Bills Stalled Awaiting Governor's Assent

The Kerala government has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking to transfer its petition concerning the Governor's delay in sanctioning legislation to a bench overseen by Justice J B Pardiwala. This legal maneuver is in response to a previous ruling in Tamil Nadu, where Justice Pardiwala provided relief by outlining specific timelines for governors to address bills.

Senior advocate K K Venugopal, representing Kerala, pressed for the transfer during a session headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The plea highlights a two-year standstill in approval, affecting essential public-interest bills. The state's administration accused the Governor of undermining legislative efficacy by deferring decisions.

Despite opposition from Attorney General R Venkataramani, the court postponed a decision until a hearing scheduled for the week of May 13. The top court's earlier expressions of dissatisfaction over the Governor's inaction underscore the constitutional debate on timelines and gubernatorial duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)