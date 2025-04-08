Kerala's Legislative Struggle: Bills Stalled Awaiting Governor's Assent
The Kerala government has petitioned the Supreme Court to transfer its case against the state Governor’s delay in approving assembly-passed bills to a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala. This follows a similar case where Justice Pardiwala set timelines for governors in acting on bills.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking to transfer its petition concerning the Governor's delay in sanctioning legislation to a bench overseen by Justice J B Pardiwala. This legal maneuver is in response to a previous ruling in Tamil Nadu, where Justice Pardiwala provided relief by outlining specific timelines for governors to address bills.
Senior advocate K K Venugopal, representing Kerala, pressed for the transfer during a session headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The plea highlights a two-year standstill in approval, affecting essential public-interest bills. The state's administration accused the Governor of undermining legislative efficacy by deferring decisions.
Despite opposition from Attorney General R Venkataramani, the court postponed a decision until a hearing scheduled for the week of May 13. The top court's earlier expressions of dissatisfaction over the Governor's inaction underscore the constitutional debate on timelines and gubernatorial duties.
