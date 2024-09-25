Kolkata Court Extends CBI Custody of RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal and Police Officer

A Kolkata court on Wednesday extended the CBI custody of arrested ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal till September 30. The court will seek their consent for narco-analysis and polygraph tests, respectively, as requested by the central investigating agency.

The two were arrested by the CBI in connection with their investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

An official from the Sealdah court stated that the custody of Ghosh and Mondal has been extended until September 30, when the next hearing is scheduled, and their consent for the tests will be sought.

The body of the woman medic was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the following day for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Subsequently, the CBI took over the investigation as per the Calcutta High Court's direction and arrested Ghosh and the police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)