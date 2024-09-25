Lok Sabha Forms New Budget Scrutiny Committee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday appointed a two-member committee to scrutinize the budget estimates of the lower house of Parliament.

The newly formed committee will be chaired by BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal, who also holds the position of chairman of the Committee on Estimates in the Lok Sabha. The other member of the committee is Congress leader K C Venugopal, who chairs the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee. This committee aims to provide a detailed review of the budget estimates presented in the Lok Sabha.

In response to his appointment, Jaiswal expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla for their trust and acknowledgement, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in the budgetary process.

(With inputs from agencies.)