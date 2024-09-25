Lok Sabha Forms New Budget Scrutiny Committee
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed a two-member committee to review the budget estimates of the lower house. The committee will be chaired by BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal, with Congress leader K C Venugopal as a member. Jaiswal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Birla for the appointment.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday appointed a two-member committee to scrutinize the budget estimates of the lower house of Parliament.
The newly formed committee will be chaired by BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal, who also holds the position of chairman of the Committee on Estimates in the Lok Sabha. The other member of the committee is Congress leader K C Venugopal, who chairs the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee. This committee aims to provide a detailed review of the budget estimates presented in the Lok Sabha.
In response to his appointment, Jaiswal expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla for their trust and acknowledgement, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in the budgetary process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Global Ties: Jaishankar Meets German Parliament Chairman
Jammu and Kashmir Diaspora Protests at UK Parliament Over Pakistan's Terrorism
Parliamentary Committee Investigates Waqf Law Delays
Kiren Rijiju Launches Key Digital Initiatives to Enhance Parliamentary Efficiency and Youth Engagement
Court Denies Bail to Neelam Azad in Parliament Security Breach Case